TVS launches King Kargo HD e-three-wheeler in India
TVS Motor Company just dropped the King Kargo HD, an electric three-wheeler built for hauling cargo.
With a 156km range and a price tag of ₹3.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it's their latest move to make delivery rides greener and more efficient.
What's next for TVS?
A CNG version of the King Kargo HD is coming later this year, according to Rajat Gupta from TVS.
He also shared that electric vehicles could make up 60% of India's three-wheeler market by 2030.
For now, TVS is kicking off sales in Delhi-NCR, with plans to expand to Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Maharashtra soon—and they're even testing out international markets and B2B partnerships.