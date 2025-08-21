TVS launches King Kargo HD e-three-wheeler in India

What's next for TVS?

A CNG version of the King Kargo HD is coming later this year, according to Rajat Gupta from TVS.

He also shared that electric vehicles could make up 60% of India's three-wheeler market by 2030.

For now, TVS is kicking off sales in Delhi-NCR, with plans to expand to Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Maharashtra soon—and they're even testing out international markets and B2B partnerships.