Tesla's 6-seater Model Y L breaks cover: Check top features
Tesla just dropped the Model Y L, a stretched-out, six-seater version of its popular SUV—exclusively for China (for now).
Priced at 3,39,000 yuan (about ₹41 lakh), it's roomy enough for families and comes with comfy captain seats in the middle row and heated third-row seats.
The SUV can go up to 751km on a charge
The Model Y L packs dual motors (front: 142kW, rear: 198kW), going from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.
With a battery offering up to 751km range (CLTC), it also features a longer roofline, 19-inch wheels, and an immersive 18-speaker sound system.
It will compete with Nio ES8, Li Auto L8
If you're in China and want an electric SUV that fits your crew without skimping on speed or comfort, this is worth a look.
It'll go head-to-head with local rivals like Nio ES8 and Li Auto L8.