Tesla's 6-seater Model Y L breaks cover: Check top features Auto Aug 21, 2025

Tesla just dropped the Model Y L, a stretched-out, six-seater version of its popular SUV—exclusively for China (for now).

Priced at 3,39,000 yuan (about ₹41 lakh), it's roomy enough for families and comes with comfy captain seats in the middle row and heated third-row seats.