TVS King Kargo HD EV launched: Range, features, battery explained Auto Aug 21, 2025

TVS Motor has just launched the King Kargo HD EV, an electric cargo three-wheeler priced at ₹3.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Aimed at making city deliveries greener and easier, it's starting out in Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan, and Bengaluru.

You get up to 156km on a single charge thanks to its 8.9kWh battery—pretty handy for daily runs.

Plus, if you're waiting for more options, a CNG version is coming later this year.