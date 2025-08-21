TVS King Kargo HD EV launched: Range, features, battery explained
TVS Motor has just launched the King Kargo HD EV, an electric cargo three-wheeler priced at ₹3.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Aimed at making city deliveries greener and easier, it's starting out in Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan, and Bengaluru.
You get up to 156km on a single charge thanks to its 8.9kWh battery—pretty handy for daily runs.
Plus, if you're waiting for more options, a CNG version is coming later this year.
Top speed of 60km/h and 6-year warranty
The King Kargo HD EV stands out with LED headlamps, a roomy cabin with rolling windows, and Power Gear Mode for better torque when you need it most.
It's also India's first Bluetooth-enabled cargo three-wheeler—TVS SmartXonnect brings 26 connected features right to your fingertips.
Top speed is 60km/h and the sturdy 6.6ft load deck means business.
For added confidence, TVS offers a six-year/1.5 lakh km warranty plus their Connect Fleet telematics system for real-time tracking—making last-mile delivery smarter and smoother for operators.