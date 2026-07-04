Sarla Aviation's Sylla 1.0 finishes India eVTOL tests under $13 million

Sarla's Sylla validates systems for Shunya

Sylla 1.0's tests checked off everything from propulsion and battery systems to flight-control algorithms.

With a wingspan of nearly 25 feet and a powerful 400-volt setup, it's paving the way for Sarla's next project: Shunya, a planned air taxi that could carry six passengers or cargo up to 805km.

But before these futuristic rides hit city skies, Sarla will need to clear regulations and compete with other Indian startups aiming for urban air mobility.