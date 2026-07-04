Sarla Aviation's Sylla 1.0 finishes India eVTOL tests under $13 million
Sarla Aviation's Sylla 1.0, India's largest electric vertical takeoff and landing demonstrator, has completed flight tests, and it all happened in just a year for less than $13 million.
This 1,540-pound machine is the first of its kind here to pull off vertical takeoff and try out a distributed-propulsion wing system.
Sarla's Sylla validates systems for Shunya
Sylla 1.0's tests checked off everything from propulsion and battery systems to flight-control algorithms.
With a wingspan of nearly 25 feet and a powerful 400-volt setup, it's paving the way for Sarla's next project: Shunya, a planned air taxi that could carry six passengers or cargo up to 805km.
But before these futuristic rides hit city skies, Sarla will need to clear regulations and compete with other Indian startups aiming for urban air mobility.