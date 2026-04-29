Segway launches Xaber 300 X-Lab co-creation program for off-road riders
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Segway is rolling out a special Xaber 300 X-Lab Co-Creation program.
If you're an experienced off-road rider, you can apply to test the bike before it officially launches and share your feedback with Segway.
Xaber 300 specs and tester incentives
The Xaber 300 packs a punch with a 72V, 54Ah battery good for 21 kWs of power, adjustable Marzocchi suspension, and speeds topping 97km/h, making it a direct rival to the Suron Ultra Bee.
Riders picked for the program get a 25% discount on the bike, extended warranties, free home delivery, and can earn up to $500 for approved content.
You'll need at least 2 years of off-road experience, the ability to perform technical maneuvers, an active social media presence, and a riding-community connection to apply.