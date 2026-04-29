Segway launches Xaber 300 X-Lab co-creation program for off-road riders

Xaber 300 specs and tester incentives

The Xaber 300 packs a punch with a 72V, 54Ah battery good for 21 kWs of power, adjustable Marzocchi suspension, and speeds topping 97km/h, making it a direct rival to the Suron Ultra Bee.

Riders picked for the program get a 25% discount on the bike, extended warranties, free home delivery, and can earn up to $500 for approved content.

You'll need at least 2 years of off-road experience, the ability to perform technical maneuvers, an active social media presence, and a riding-community connection to apply.