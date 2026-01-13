Shoei's new rollie bag: bulletproof, stylish, and ready to roll
Shoei—best known for its motorcycle helmets—has dropped the X-Core, a carry-on suitcase that's as tough as it gets.
Made from glass-fiber reinforced plastic, this bag has survived impact tests (think: 3kg hammer swings) and, according to Shoei's marketing materials, is even bulletproof.
It fits standard carry-on size (53cm x 37cm x 24cm), so you can travel light without worrying about your stuff.
Crowdfunding launch and cool features
The X-Core is up for grabs on Makuake (Japan's answer to Kickstarter) until February 27, but only in limited numbers.
It comes loaded with aluminum corner guards, a sturdy telescoping handle, super-silent Hinomoto wheels, and secure combination locks.
Shoei's move into travel gear shows they're serious about bringing their engineering skills beyond helmets—definitely one to watch if you want luggage that stands out and keeps up.