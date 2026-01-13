Shoei's new rollie bag: bulletproof, stylish, and ready to roll

Crowdfunding launch and cool features

The X-Core is up for grabs on Makuake (Japan's answer to Kickstarter) until February 27, but only in limited numbers.

It comes loaded with aluminum corner guards, a sturdy telescoping handle, super-silent Hinomoto wheels, and secure combination locks.

Shoei's move into travel gear shows they're serious about bringing their engineering skills beyond helmets—definitely one to watch if you want luggage that stands out and keeps up.