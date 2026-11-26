SIGMA's LMT02 Regen superbike targets 2029 Le Mans entry
SIGMA's new Regen Superbike is shaking up the electric racing scene, aiming for the legendary 2029 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Packing 240hp and all-wheel drive, the LMT02 uses a clever system that recycles front-wheel braking energy, capable of recovering up to 33% of the battery's energy.
SIGMA seeks €190,000 funding
Built with help from National Motos on a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, this bike builds on last year's prototype and now has its sights set on challenging the electric lap record at Le Mans.
SIGMA also wants to launch an even more powerful model, but needs €190,000 in funding: if it pulls it off, it could seriously change the future of electric motorcycles.