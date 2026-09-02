Simple Energy launches Wave e-scooter in India starting ₹1.10L
Simple Energy just dropped the Wave electric scooter in India, starting at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Designed for everyday family rides, you can book yours now, with deliveries rolling out by late September 2026.
The Wave comes in three variants, Simple Wave S, Simple Wave, and Simple Wave+, and offers six configurations to choose from.
Simple Wave+ offers 243km range
The top Wave+ variant packs a 5 kWh battery for up to 243km on a single charge and hits speeds of 90km/h.
The Simple Wave+ offers portable chargers and fast charging (0 to 80% in 2 hours and 15 minutes), generous storage (70-liter total), and practical riding modes like Eco and Ride; premium versions add extras like Sport mode and traction control.
With six color options and IP67-rated battery tech, the Wave is ready to compete with rivals like Ather Konarc and TVS iQube.