Simple Energy to debut Simple Wave family scooter September 2
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Simple Energy is set to debut its new electric scooter, the Simple Wave, on September 2.
This marks the company's move into the family scooter space, shifting from performance-focused models to something more practical for everyday rides.
The scooter was previously known as Arrive during development.
Simple Wave seen with comfort features
Designed for daily commutes and comfort, the Simple Wave was seen with a roomy seat, spacious floorboard, telescopic front suspension, twin rear shocks, disk and drum brakes, plus a modern TFT display.
Full specs, including battery range and price, will be revealed at launch.
It'll go up against popular rivals like Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak as Simple Energy looks to broaden its lineup beyond just sporty scooters.