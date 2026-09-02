Simple Energy unveils Simple Wave family scooters with 70-liter storage
Simple Energy just rolled out its new Simple Wave electric scooter lineup, designed with families in mind.
There are three main variants, Simple Wave S, Simple Wave and Simple Wave+, and five models to pick from, all available in six colors.
With roomy 70-liter storage and a claimed range of up to 243km, these scooters seem ready for daily commutes or weekend errands.
Simple Wave+ claims 243km range
The top-end Simple Wave+ packs a 5-kWh battery for the claimed 243km range and hits speeds up to 90km/h.
All models offer multiple riding modes (Ride, Eco, ECOX, and Sport for higher trims), fast charging, IP67-rated durability against dust and water, plus a solid payload capacity of up to 150kg.
Prices start at ₹109,999 (ex-showroom), and deliveries kick off late September 2026, so if you're looking for an efficient family ride, these could be worth checking out.