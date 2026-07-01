Skoda Auto India posts best H1 ever with 38,894 sales
Auto
Skoda Auto India just had its best start to a year ever, selling 38,894 cars in the first half of 2026, a solid 7.5% jump from last year.
The boost came from popular models like the Kushaq, the updated Kodiaq, and the new Kodiaq RS, showing more people are choosing Skoda.
Skoda director links sales to trust
Steady demand for the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan helped too.
Ashish Gupta, Skoda's brand director, summed it up: "Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Skoda brand."
With a mix of SUVs and sedans that fit different lifestyles, Skoda's clearly making moves in India this year.