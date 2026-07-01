Skoda Auto India posts best H1 ever with 38,894 sales Auto Jul 01, 2026

Skoda Auto India just had its best start to a year ever, selling 38,894 cars in the first half of 2026, a solid 7.5% jump from last year.

The boost came from popular models like the Kushaq, the updated Kodiaq, and the new Kodiaq RS, showing more people are choosing Skoda.