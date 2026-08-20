SKODA launches KUSHAQ SPORTLINE 1.0L turbo manual ₹11.32L auto ₹12.32L
Skoda just dropped the Kylaq Sportline, a fresh, sportier twist on its compact SUV.
Prices start at ₹11.32 lakh for the manual and ₹12.32 lakh for the automatic (ex-showroom).
Under the hood, you get a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with 115hp and 178 Nm of torque, so there's a bit of punch whether you go manual or auto.
Leatherette interior, 5-star Bharat NCAP
This variant leans into sporty vibes with blacked-out mirrors, a floating roof, 17-inch alloys, and the signature Sportline badge.
Inside feels pretty premium too: leatherette seats with contrast stitching, aluminum pedals, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a big touchscreen infotainment system, and an electric sunroof all come standard.
Safety hasn't taken a backseat either: the Kylaq Sportline keeps its top-tier five-star Bharat NCAP rating with six airbags and more safety features packed in.