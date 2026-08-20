SKODA launches KUSHAQ SPORTLINE 1.0L turbo manual ₹11.32L auto ₹12.32L

Skoda just dropped the Kylaq Sportline, a fresh, sportier twist on its compact SUV.

Prices start at ₹11.32 lakh for the manual and ₹12.32 lakh for the automatic (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, you get a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with 115hp and 178 Nm of torque, so there's a bit of punch whether you go manual or auto.