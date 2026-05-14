Skoda marks 125 years with Fabia Motorsport 125 car edition

Skoda Fabia 174.3hp rally tribute

Under the hood is a punchy 1.5-liter turbo engine (174.3hp) that hits 0 to 100km per hour in just 7.4 seconds with a quick-shifting DSG gearbox.

Inside you'll find black sports seats with head restraints, carbon-look trim, special Skoda Motorsport touches everywhere, even a numbered plaque so you know yours is truly one-of-a-kind.

This model is also a tribute to Skoda's rally legacy: think six WRC2 championships and over 750 customer race cars sold.