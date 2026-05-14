Skoda marks 125 years with Fabia Motorsport 125 car edition
Skoda just dropped the Fabia Motorsport Edition to mark 125 years of racing history, and it's as exclusive as it gets, only 125 cars.
Built on the powerful Fabia 130, this edition stands out with its Moon White paint, black roof and details, sporty front spoiler, rear diffuser, and bold 18-inch smoked alloy wheels.
Skoda Fabia 174.3hp rally tribute
Under the hood is a punchy 1.5-liter turbo engine (174.3hp) that hits 0 to 100km per hour in just 7.4 seconds with a quick-shifting DSG gearbox.
Inside you'll find black sports seats with head restraints, carbon-look trim, special Skoda Motorsport touches everywhere, even a numbered plaque so you know yours is truly one-of-a-kind.
This model is also a tribute to Skoda's rally legacy: think six WRC2 championships and over 750 customer race cars sold.