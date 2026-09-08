Skoda may retire Superb as CEO admits weak sedan demand
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Skoda is thinking about retiring the Superb sedan, its longtime flagship, as Volkswagen Group plans to shrink its car lineup by half over the next decade.
Even though Skoda just posted record profits, €16 billion in revenue, and an 8.5% return on sales for early 2026, CEO Klaus Zellmer admits fewer people want traditional sedans and estates these days.
Vision O previews larger electric Octavia
Skoda is also rethinking how much the Superb and its top seller, the Octavia, overlap.
The recent Vision O concept shows a bigger electric Octavia estate that is almost as large as the Superb Combi.
If this new Octavia goes into production (expected by decade's end), it could cover all the space and practicality needs that used to be Superb's thing.