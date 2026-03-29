Skoda to exit China by mid-2026 after steep sales decline
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Skoda, part of Volkswagen Group, is pulling out of China by mid-2026 after years of declining sales, dropping from more than 300,000 cars a year to just 15,000 in 2025.
Local electric vehicle brands like BYD and Geely have made it tough for Skoda to keep up.
Skoda shifts to India, Southeast Asia
Skoda will stick around in China on a smaller scale until the exit and promises continued support for current owners.
The company is now shifting its focus to India and Southeast Asia, hoping for better growth there.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen and Audi are doubling down on China with new models and more local production.