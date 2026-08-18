Skoda unveils 2026 Slavia facelift with bolder grille and headlights

The new Slavia comes in new colors including Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige (dropping in December).

Inside, there's a segment-first rear-seat massager (pretty rare for this class), a bigger touchscreen, updated digital driver's display, and now a 360-degree camera for easier parking.

Under the hood, the 1.0-liter TSI automatic gets an upgraded 8-speed gearbox for smoother rides; meanwhile, the punchy 1.5-liter TSI keeps its quick-shifting dual-clutch setup.

No panoramic sunroof or ADAS yet, but these updates help Slavia stay competitive against rivals like Hyundai Verna and Honda City.