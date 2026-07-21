Skoda unveils limited edition dual tone Slavia Monte Carlo colors
Skoda's Slavia Monte Carlo just got a style upgrade with two limited-edition dual-tone colors: Shimla Green and Steel Grey.
Only 200 units are up for grabs, and you'll need to go for an automatic if you want one.
These fresh options keep the sedan's sporty, motorsport-inspired vibe going strong.
Slavia Monte Carlo styling and engines
You still get those signature blacked-out details, Monte Carlo styling touches, and a cool black-and-red interior.
Engine choices include a 1.0-liter turbo (115hp) with a 6-speed automatic or a punchier 1.5-liter turbo (150hp) with a 7-speed DSG, plus some techy upgrades for better efficiency on the bigger engine.
As Skoda's Ashish Gupta puts it, these new variants are giving customers greater choice without compromising on the model's blend of style, performance, and modernity.