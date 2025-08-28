Next Article
Skoda Vision O concept's interior revealed ahead of Munich debut
Skoda just dropped a first look at the Vision O concept car's interior ahead of its big debut on September 8, 2025, at the Munich Motor Show.
The design follows Skoda's new Modern Solid style and puts sustainability front and center, using plant-based and compostable materials in the cabin.
Vision O hints at an upcoming Octavia EV
Inside, you'll find a roomy layout with comfy touches like a huge sunroof, sharply angled windscreen, and cool 3D-printed headrests.
On the outside, it looks like an estate with sleek LED lights and camera-based mirrors instead of old-school ones.
Expected to be based on VW Group's all-electric SSP platform, the Vision O hints that an Octavia EV could be coming soon.