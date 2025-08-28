Porsche's EVs could feel like classic V8s with this tech

The system fakes gear shifts and sounds

The team tweaked real V8 sounds to match how an EV drives, then paired them with simulated gear shifts you trigger using paddles.

The goal appears to be to make every drive feel more engaging and reminiscent of classic cars.

Sascha Niesen, who manages Porsche's prototype fleet, tried it out in March 2025 and said it "felt like a proper torque converter gearbox. I could not tell the difference."