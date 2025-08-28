Porsche's EVs could feel like classic V8s with this tech
Porsche is working on software that lets its electric cars sound and feel like old-school V8 engines.
Their new prototype uses paddle shifters, artificial gearshift feedback, and actual Cayenne V8 engine recordings to recreate that familiar roar—so you don't have to miss the drama of a combustion engine when driving electric.
The system fakes gear shifts and sounds
The team tweaked real V8 sounds to match how an EV drives, then paired them with simulated gear shifts you trigger using paddles.
The goal appears to be to make every drive feel more engaging and reminiscent of classic cars.
Sascha Niesen, who manages Porsche's prototype fleet, tried it out in March 2025 and said it "felt like a proper torque converter gearbox. I could not tell the difference."
Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N already does this
Porsche isn't alone here—Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N already fakes gear shifts for more fun behind the wheel, and Ferrari is rumored to be cooking up similar tech for its first electric car.
Looks like keeping that "classic car" vibe alive is becoming the new trend in the world of EVs.