Skoda's India 3.0 to debut 1st made-in-India EV in 2028

To keep prices down, Skoda plans to use lots of locally made parts, including batteries.

As Ashish Gupta, Skoda India's brand director, put it: "The volume EVs are going to come when there is localization."

Backing all this is a proposed investment that could be around one billion euros, with talks ongoing for a partnership with JSW Group that could help fund these new EVs.

Skoda is also examining other funding routes if the partnership does not materialize.