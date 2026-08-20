Skoda's India 3.0 to debut 1st made-in-India EV in 2028
Skoda's first made-in-India EV is expected in 2028, with a seven-seater to follow.
These new EVs are part of the India 3.0 program, and a CNG-powered Kylaq is expected in 2027.
The EV program is likely to use an adaptation of Volkswagen Group's China Main Platform, called the India Main Platform (IMP), tailored to local costs and market requirements.
Skoda seeks local parts, eyes €1B
To keep prices down, Skoda plans to use lots of locally made parts, including batteries.
As Ashish Gupta, Skoda India's brand director, put it: "The volume EVs are going to come when there is localization."
Backing all this is a proposed investment that could be around one billion euros, with talks ongoing for a partnership with JSW Group that could help fund these new EVs.
Skoda is also examining other funding routes if the partnership does not materialize.