Smart unveils #2 concept at Auto China expo in Beijing

Smart #2 reported 402km range

The Smart #2 is said to be good for around 402km of range on the CLTC cycle and is expected to go from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes with DC fast charging.

CEO Xiangbei Tong calls it, "I have driven almost all the micro-cars currently on the market, and I can tell you: the Smart #2 is a real car; the others are not."

The global debut is set for the Paris Motor Show this October, with Europe and the UK up first, and maybe more countries after that.