Smart unveils #2 concept at Auto China expo in Beijing
Auto
Smart unveiled its new Smart #2 concept at the Auto China Expo in Beijing.
Built on a fresh Electric Compact Architecture, it keeps the tiny footprint of the classic Smart ForTwo but stands out with sharp triangular headlights and a cool floating roof, definitely not your average city car.
Smart #2 reported 402km range
The Smart #2 is said to be good for around 402km of range on the CLTC cycle and is expected to go from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes with DC fast charging.
CEO Xiangbei Tong calls it, "I have driven almost all the micro-cars currently on the market, and I can tell you: the Smart #2 is a real car; the others are not."
The global debut is set for the Paris Motor Show this October, with Europe and the UK up first, and maybe more countries after that.