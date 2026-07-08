Audit EVs, connected cars for cybersecurity risks: Modi government

Ongoing risks

Underlying vulnerabilities in battery communication systems

The government believes that simply removing the apps only solves the immediate problem, not the underlying vulnerabilities in battery communication systems. If low-cost lithium battery packs are used with factory default settings, weak passwords, or without Bluetooth authentication, a person standing within 10 to 15 meters of a vehicle could connect to its battery management system and disable its discharge function. This would cause an instant power loss for the vehicle.