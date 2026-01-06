Sony Honda Mobility drops new Afeela SUV and sedan at CES 2026

The Afeela 1 sedan is loaded: think 40 sensors (including LiDAR and radar) for hands-free Level 2+ driving, over 400hp expected from its dual-motor AWD setup, and air suspension for comfort. Inside, you get panoramic dashboard displays and Dolby Atmos audio—basically, a tech lover's dream cabin.

Price & range check

The starting price is $89,900. You get a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and eight years/160934km on the battery.

Expect up to 483km of range with NACS Supercharger access.

The SUV version aims for a US launch by 2028.