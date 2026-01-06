Next Article
Sony Honda Mobility drops new Afeela SUV and sedan at CES 2026
Auto
Sony Honda Mobility just revealed its Afeela Prototype 2026 SUV at CES in Las Vegas, alongside a pre-production look at the Afeela 1 sedan.
If you're in California, you can already reserve the sedan—deliveries start in 2026.
What's inside?
The Afeela 1 sedan is loaded: think 40 sensors (including LiDAR and radar) for hands-free Level 2+ driving, over 400hp expected from its dual-motor AWD setup, and air suspension for comfort.
Inside, you get panoramic dashboard displays and Dolby Atmos audio—basically, a tech lover's dream cabin.
Price & range check
The starting price is $89,900. You get a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and eight years/160934km on the battery.
Expect up to 483km of range with NACS Supercharger access.
The SUV version aims for a US launch by 2028.