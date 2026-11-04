South Korean consumer group accuses Tesla of selling ineligible FSD
Tesla's in hot water in South Korea after a consumer group accused the company of selling its pricey Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to owners whose cars can't legally use it.
Even though FSD costs 9.043 million won ($6,726), only U.S.-made Teslas, roughly one in five on South Korean roads, can actually access it.
FTC investigates Tesla's uncertified FSD sales
Most Teslas in South Korea are made in China and aren't certified for FSD due to local safety rules.
Despite this, Tesla kept marketing and selling the feature until recently, starting the certification process.
Now, consumer advocates want regulators to crack down on Tesla's advertising and sales tactics.
The country's Fair Trade Commission has already launched an investigation, especially since Elon Musk promised full autonomy but FSD still needs a driver behind the wheel.