South Korean police booked 80 people illegally unlocking Tesla FSD
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South Korean police booked 80 people for illegally unlocking Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature on cars that aren't approved for it there.
Using devices sourced from Europe, China, and other locations, they managed to bypass Tesla's software limits, a move that has police worried about unpredictable car behavior and road safety.
Penalties for illegal Tesla mods
Only certain U.S.-made Teslas, like the Model S and Model X, are allowed to use FSD in South Korea.
If you get caught with illegal mods, you could face up to two years in jail or a fine of 20 million won.
Authorities say they are stepping up efforts to stop these hacks and keep roads safer for everyone.