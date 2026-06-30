Stadler and ARST unveil hydrogen train for Sardinia's extra-narrow railways

ARST swaps diesels for solar hydrogen

What is cool is that these trains will run on hydrogen made using solar power, making them totally emission-free, both in how they are powered and how the fuel is produced.

ARST is swapping out old diesel trains for 10 of these new models, aiming to cut more than 2,100 tons of CO2 a year.

Plus, Italy's adding even more hydrogen trains in Calabria and Sicily as part of its push for greener travel across the country.