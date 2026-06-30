Stadler and ARST unveil hydrogen train for Sardinia's extra-narrow railways
Big news from Sardinia: Stadler and ARST have unveiled a hydrogen-powered train built specifically for the island's historic, extra-narrow railways.
This new design is lightweight, runs on a centralized "Power Pack," and makes travel comfier with air conditioning, panoramic windows, and easy-access boarding.
The first trains are set to hit the tracks in 2028.
ARST swaps diesels for solar hydrogen
What is cool is that these trains will run on hydrogen made using solar power, making them totally emission-free, both in how they are powered and how the fuel is produced.
ARST is swapping out old diesel trains for 10 of these new models, aiming to cut more than 2,100 tons of CO2 a year.
Plus, Italy's adding even more hydrogen trains in Calabria and Sicily as part of its push for greener travel across the country.