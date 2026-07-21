Stellantis partners with Mobileye to add hands-free driving tech
Stellantis, the group behind Jeep, Ram, and Fiat, is teaming up with Mobileye to bring next-level driver-assist tech to its cars.
Using Mobileye's EyeQ chip and REM mapping platform, future Stellantis vehicles could offer hands-free driving with smart lane-keeping, even on roads without clear markings.
No word yet on which models will get these upgrades.
ADAS market $90 billion next decade
This move comes as carmakers race to roll out advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), aiming for safer rides and new subscription features.
The ADAS market is expected to reach $90 billion in the next decade.
Mobileye's mapping already covers more than 95% of US and European roads, collecting billions of miles of real-world data each year, so expect these features to be widely available once they launch.