Stellantis to launch 12 Citroen and Jeep models in India
Auto
Big news for car fans: Stellantis just revealed at the Paris Motor Show that it is launching 12 Citroen and Jeep launches in India by 2030.
Backed by a ₹4,000 crore investment, the lineup will feature everything from compact and mid-size SUVs to an MPV, an entry-level car, and even a premium pickup truck.
Stellantis's 1st model due Q2 2027
The first of these new rides is expected to hit Indian roads by the second quarter of 2027.
Stellantis says it wants to boost Citroen's presence among everyday drivers while giving Jeep more space in the premium SUV scene.
It is also planning to ramp up its sales and service network in smaller cities.
Plus, these vehicles will be made locally using a mix of gasoline, hybrid, and electric technology.