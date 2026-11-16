Subaru launches WRX STI Sport R with 271hp manual
Subaru just dropped the WRX STI Sport R, and yes, it's rocking a 6-speed manual gearbox, something fans in Japan have really missed.
This new model gets an upgraded TY85 transmission for crisper shifts, plus a 2.4-liter turbo engine with 271hp and Rev Sync tech to keep downshifts smooth.
Sport R orders open November 19
Built for people who actually love to drive, the Sport R comes with adjustable ZF dampers for better handling, Brembo brakes for stopping power, and Subaru's EyeSight safety suite (now tweaked for manuals).
You get eight color choices, including that classic WR Blue Pearl.
Orders open November 19 at about ¥5.48 million ($35,000), with Subaru aiming to move 330 cars a month.