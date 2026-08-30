Subaru's 2026 Outback shifts from wagon to boxier SUV
Subaru's 2026 Outback has traded its classic wagon look for a taller, boxier SUV vibe.
It's slightly bigger all around and now offers more space inside, up to 112.3 cubic feet for passengers and 80.5 cubic feet for cargo (that's a gain of over six percent in cargo space).
Outback gets higher clearance and AWD
The new Outback packs higher ground clearance, 8.7-inch standard or up to 9.5-inch on the Wilderness trim, plus Subaru's trusty all-wheel drive for confident handling.
Choose between two engines: a solid 2.5-liter flat-four or a turbocharged Boxer-four with extra power.
Inside, you get a huge touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, physical climate controls, and handy cargo-area release levers.
The Wilderness trim adds all-terrain tires and special traction modes if you're feeling adventurous!