Subaru's 2026 Outback shifts from wagon to boxier SUV

The new Outback packs higher ground clearance, 8.7-inch standard or up to 9.5-inch on the Wilderness trim, plus Subaru's trusty all-wheel drive for confident handling.

Choose between two engines: a solid 2.5-liter flat-four or a turbocharged Boxer-four with extra power.

Inside, you get a huge touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, physical climate controls, and handy cargo-area release levers.

The Wilderness trim adds all-terrain tires and special traction modes if you're feeling adventurous!