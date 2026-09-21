Sunwoda unveils EV battery adding 100km range per minute

The battery charges from 10% to 70% in five minutes and hits nearly full (97%) in nine minutes.

Even better, Sunwoda promises up to 700km of range after just a 15-minute charge, even if it's freezing outside.

Plus, the battery is capable of meeting warranty requirements of 10 years or 300,000-kilometer warranty with no restrictions on fast charging, which is pretty rare.

Sunwoda already supplies cells to major Chinese automakers including Geely, Dongfeng, and GAC.