Sunwoda unveils EV battery adding 100km range per minute
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Sunwoda has revealed a new electric vehicle battery that can add 100km of range in only one minute, way faster than what Tesla, BMW, or Mercedes currently offer.
The company says this tech could make charging your EV roughly 100km of driving range for every minute spent plugged in.
Sunwoda highlights 700km, 10-year warranty
The battery charges from 10% to 70% in five minutes and hits nearly full (97%) in nine minutes.
Even better, Sunwoda promises up to 700km of range after just a 15-minute charge, even if it's freezing outside.
Plus, the battery is capable of meeting warranty requirements of 10 years or 300,000-kilometer warranty with no restrictions on fast charging, which is pretty rare.
Sunwoda already supplies cells to major Chinese automakers including Geely, Dongfeng, and GAC.