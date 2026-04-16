Suzuki Hayabusa posts record India sales despite ₹1.16L GST hike

Hayabusa dominates 1,000-1,600cc segment in India

The Hayabusa continues to dominate the 1,000-1,600 cc motorcycle segment, grabbing a solid 49% market share for the fourth year straight, even with some price pressure.

The overall segment grew too, with total sales jumping 22% year-on-year as Kawasaki and Triumph tried to keep up.

All time, nearly 3,000 Hayabusas have hit Indian roads so far (talk about staying power!).