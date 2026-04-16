Suzuki Hayabusa posts record India sales despite ₹1.16L GST hike
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Suzuki's legendary Hayabusa just set a new sales record in India, moving 543 units in FY26, a 6% bump from last year.
What's impressive is this happened even after GST 2.0 pushed the price up by ₹1.16 lakh to ₹18.06 lakh (Delhi).
Clearly, fans aren't letting higher prices slow them down.
Hayabusa dominates 1,000-1,600cc segment in India
The Hayabusa continues to dominate the 1,000-1,600 cc motorcycle segment, grabbing a solid 49% market share for the fourth year straight, even with some price pressure.
The overall segment grew too, with total sales jumping 22% year-on-year as Kawasaki and Triumph tried to keep up.
All time, nearly 3,000 Hayabusas have hit Indian roads so far (talk about staying power!).