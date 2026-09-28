Suzuki launches Hayabusa Special Edition in India priced ₹19.90L

The Special Edition comes only in Pearl Vigor Blue with unique graphics, special wheel finishes, and a 3-D Suzuki badge on the tank. It also gets an anodized muffler-end, heat guard, and single-seat cowl as standard.

Both versions now have a lighter lithium-ion battery for better performance, plus updated electronics like revised Launch Control System settings and Power Mode Selector, as well as Smart Cruise Control that stays active during gear shifts, all powered by the same punchy 1,340cc engine known for its torque and signature exhaust note.