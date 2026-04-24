Suzuki Motorcycle India crosses over 10 million 2-wheelers since 2006
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Suzuki Motorcycle India just crossed the huge mark of making over 10 million two-wheelers since starting out in 2006.
From early bikes like the Heat 125 to the Access 125 scooter that really took off, Suzuki has become a big name for Indian riders.
Suzuki sales doubled, Kharkhoda factory planned
In just the last four years, Suzuki's sales have doubled thanks to strong demand and fresh new models.
They're planning a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana to support rising demand and expand production capacity.
Plus, they're going greener with electric scooters and flex-fuel bikes.
With over 1,200 service points across India and exports to 77 countries, Suzuki's focus on quality and customer trust is clearly paying off.