Suzuki Motorcycle India crosses over 10 million 2-wheelers since 2006

Suzuki sales doubled, Kharkhoda factory planned

In just the last four years, Suzuki's sales have doubled thanks to strong demand and fresh new models.

They're planning a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana to support rising demand and expand production capacity.

Plus, they're going greener with electric scooters and flex-fuel bikes.

With over 1,200 service points across India and exports to 77 countries, Suzuki's focus on quality and customer trust is clearly paying off.