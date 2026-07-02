Suzuki Motorcycle India June sales rise 21% to 115,030 units
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Suzuki Motorcycle India just had a big month: sales in June 2026 hit 115,030 units, up 21% from last year.
Most of the action came from India itself, with domestic sales rising 23% to over 91,000 bikes.
Exports weren't left behind either, growing by 12% compared to last June.
Suzuki VP Mutreja credits strong demand
According to Deepak Mutreja, Suzuki's vice president for sales and marketing, this surge "reflects the sustained momentum, supported by strong demand."
The company also improved on its May 2025 numbers (95,244 units), showing that more people (both in India and abroad) are getting on board with Suzuki bikes.