Suzuki targets 100kg vehicle weight reduction by 2030 at briefing
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Suzuki just announced a bold goal: targeting a 100kg vehicle weight reduction by 2030.
The plan, revealed at its Technology Strategy Briefing 2026, focuses on using smarter designs and materials, especially swapping out heavy steel CNG cylinders for much lighter resin ones.
The big idea? Better fuel efficiency and more practical rides for Indian drivers, all without cutting corners on safety.
Suzuki repositions engines, tests mono-fuel CNG
Suzuki is rethinking how its cars handle crashes while keeping things light.
It's moving engines around to create safer crumple zones and using high-tensile steel so parts can be thinner but still strong.
Plus, it's testing out a new mono-fuel CNG system (instead of the usual dual-fuel), aiming for even more efficient and future-ready vehicles.