Suzuki unveils GSX-10R at EICMA 2026 with 152-hp K5 engine

The GSX-10R runs on a 999-cc four-cylinder engine with 106 Nm of torque and sits on an aluminum twin-spar frame with adjustable KYB suspension for better handling.

It comes loaded with tech: think riding modes, traction control, Suzuki's first slide control system, all shown on a crisp 4.2-inch TFT display.

Brembo brakes and aerodynamic winglets boost both safety and style.

Expected to be priced around £11,999 (like the GSX-S1000GT), it's one of Suzuki's more affordable sport options that still feels premium.