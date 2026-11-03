Suzuki unveils GSX-10R at EICMA 2026 with 152-hp K5 engine
Suzuki just dropped the GSX-10R at EICMA 2026, aiming to give riders a sporty thrill without going overboard.
Packing a 152-hp engine borrowed from the K5, it's designed to hit that sweet spot between everyday rideability and liter-class performance.
GSX-10R features riding modes, Brembo brakes
The GSX-10R runs on a 999-cc four-cylinder engine with 106 Nm of torque and sits on an aluminum twin-spar frame with adjustable KYB suspension for better handling.
It comes loaded with tech: think riding modes, traction control, Suzuki's first slide control system, all shown on a crisp 4.2-inch TFT display.
Brembo brakes and aerodynamic winglets boost both safety and style.
Expected to be priced around £11,999 (like the GSX-S1000GT), it's one of Suzuki's more affordable sport options that still feels premium.