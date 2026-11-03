Suzuki unveils retro-styled SV-7S at EICMA 2026 in Milan
Suzuki just pulled the wraps off its new SV-7S at EICMA 2026 in Milan.
This middleweight roadster is the next-generation follow-up to the beloved SV650, rocking a retro naked style with a round LED headlight and exposed trellis frame.
While it shares bones with the SV-7GX sport tourer, the SV-7S keeps things simple and classic for fans of that timeless look.
SV-7S packs 645cc V-twin and electronics
Under the hood, you get a revamped 645cc V-twin engine pushing out 72hp and 63 Nm of torque, enough for some fun on city streets or open roads.
Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System brings three riding modes and switchable traction control, so you can tweak your ride on the fly.
Plus, there's a color TFT display with smartphone connectivity, dual-channel ABS brakes for safety, and 41mm telescopic front fork with 125mm of travel and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock with 129mm of travel to keep things smooth wherever you go.