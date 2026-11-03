Suzuki unveils retro-styled SV-7S at EICMA 2026 in Milan

Suzuki just pulled the wraps off its new SV-7S at EICMA 2026 in Milan.

This middleweight roadster is the next-generation follow-up to the beloved SV650, rocking a retro naked style with a round LED headlight and exposed trellis frame.

While it shares bones with the SV-7GX sport tourer, the SV-7S keeps things simple and classic for fans of that timeless look.