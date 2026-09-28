Suzuki's new strategy centers India and targets 4 million vehicles
Suzuki's new "Technology Strategy 2026 for 10 Years Ahead" is all about making India the center of its car-making world.
Maruti Suzuki now aims to roll out 4 million passenger vehicles every year from FY30.
The company also plans to speed things up behind the scenes, targeting a 30% jump in development efficiency and a 50% boost in how smoothly their factories run.
Suzuki bets on digital engineering
Suzuki Motor Corporation is betting big on digital engineering and modular designs, which should help them cut new vehicle development lead time in half.
Alongside their Gurugram and Manesar plants, they've added Hansalpur (since 2017) and Kharkhoda (opened in 2025) to ramp up capacity.
All these moves are meant to keep up with changing energy needs and make India even more central to Suzuki's global plans.