Tata launches Sierra 'Legend Series' from ₹11.99L, 18 variants
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Tata just rolled out the new Legend Series for its Sierra, with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh.
There are now 18 fresh variants across five trims (all marked with an L), bringing premium features that used to be reserved for the pricier versions.
Sierra trims add premium features, engines
You get cool upgrades like ventilated front seats and a powered driver's seat in the Pure+ L trim, plus a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in Pure L.
The top Adventure+ L trim packs dual 12.3-inch screens and terrain modes for off-roading fun.
Engine options are mostly unchanged, but there's now a 160-hp turbo-gasoline automatic in Pure+ L and a 106-hp gasoline DCT option in Adventure+ L, making the Sierra lineup more versatile than ever.