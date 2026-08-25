Tata Motors and Tata Communications add 5G connectivity to Sierra.ev
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Tata Motors and Tata Communications are joining forces to add 5G connectivity to the upcoming Sierra.ev.
This move is part of their bigger plan to make cars in India more software-driven, with better digital features and seamless tech.
MOVE and N.IO enable uninterrupted 5G
The Sierra.ev will get uninterrupted 5G-powered connectivity thanks to Tata Communications's MOVE platform working with the car's N.IO system.
Expect things like smooth in-car streaming, faster over-the-air updates, and real-time remote diagnostics.
As Vivek Manglik from Tata Communications put it, this partnership is all about making driving smarter, more convenient, and tailored just for you.