Tata Motors drops facelifted Punch EV in India
Tata Motors just dropped the facelifted Punch EV in India, starting at ₹9.69L for the base model and going up to ₹12.59L for the top trim.
You get two battery options: 30kWh (₹9.69L-₹10.29L) and 40kWh (₹10.89L-₹12.59L), making it one of the most affordable compact EVs with serious range.
What else is new?
The updated Punch EV rocks a closed grille, Y-shaped LED DRLs, a sharper bumper, aero alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lamps—plus two bold new colors: bright yellow and copper bronze.
Inside feels pretty premium with a big 12.3-inch touchscreen (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay), a crisp 10.25-inch driver display, ventilated seats, wireless charging, a 360° camera, and Level-2 ADAS tech.
Battery warranty, range, and rivals
The smaller battery gives you up to 280km range; the bigger one promises an ARAI-certified 468km (expect around 355km in real life).
Tata's offering a lifetime unlimited-km battery warranty for the first registered owner of the 45 kWh Punch EV, eligible only for private registrations—a nice touch for peace of mind.
With the Punch EV positioned as an affordable alternative to the Citroen eC3 and with range and safety features that make it competitive in Tata's EV lineup, this could be your next city-friendly electric ride if you want something cool yet practical!