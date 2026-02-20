Tata Motors drops facelifted Punch EV in India

Battery warranty, range, and rivals

The smaller battery gives you up to 280km range; the bigger one promises an ARAI-certified 468km (expect around 355km in real life).

Tata's offering a lifetime unlimited-km battery warranty for the first registered owner of the 45 kWh Punch EV, eligible only for private registrations—a nice touch for peace of mind.

With the Punch EV positioned as an affordable alternative to the Citroen eC3 and with range and safety features that make it competitive in Tata's EV lineup, this could be your next city-friendly electric ride if you want something cool yet practical!