Heads up if you're planning to buy a car soon: Tata Motors and Hyundai are set to raise their prices starting December 1, thanks to rising costs for things like steel and rubber.

Tata's hike averages out to about 0.5% across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), by an average of 0.5% while some Hyundai models will get pricier by up to ₹8,000.

Audi India is joining in, too, bumping up prices by as much as 2%, but that change kicks in from January 1, 2027.