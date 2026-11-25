Tata Motors, Hyundai and Audi India to raise car prices
Heads up if you're planning to buy a car soon: Tata Motors and Hyundai are set to raise their prices starting December 1, thanks to rising costs for things like steel and rubber.
Tata's hike averages out to about 0.5% across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), by an average of 0.5% while some Hyundai models will get pricier by up to ₹8,000.
Audi India is joining in, too, bumping up prices by as much as 2%, but that change kicks in from January 1, 2027.
Maruti Suzuki raised prices this month
It's all about rising material costs: carmakers have been trying to absorb these hikes for a while but say they can't hold off any longer.
Maruti Suzuki already nudged up its own prices earlier this month.
With more brands passing on costs, buying a new ride might get just a bit tougher on the wallet this season.