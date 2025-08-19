Next Article
Tata Motors introduces new Harrier trims with enhanced features
Tata Motors just rolled out six fresh trims for its Harrier SUV, including five Dark editions and a special Fearless X+ Stealth variant.
The update replaces some older versions and is all about giving buyers more choices, distinctive looks, and extra features.
SUV offers infotainment system and ADAS tech
The latest Harrier lineup packs in R17 alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, and—on higher trims—goodies like a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Harman infotainment system, ADAS Level 2 safety tech, trail response modes for off-roading, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, mood lighting, and a premium JBL sound setup.