Can-Am's Outlander electric ATV promises cleaner, quieter rides

Pricing and other details

The Outlander Electric packs an 8.9 kWh battery with 47hp and 72Nm of torque—enough to tow up to 830kg.

You'll get up to 80km per charge (if conditions are right), and a Level 2 charger gets you from 20% to 80% in about 50 minutes.

The standard model starts at $12,999 ($14,299 for the Max), with extras like selectable drive modes, a color display, low-noise tires, and barely any maintenance needed except for transmission oil changes.