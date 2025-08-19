Next Article
Can-Am's Outlander electric ATV promises cleaner, quieter rides
Can-Am just rolled out its very first electric all-terrain vehicle, the 2026 Outlander Electric ATV.
This new ride borrows tech from their electric motorcycles and runs on a Rotax E-Power battery, showing Can-Am's move toward cleaner, quieter adventures.
Pricing and other details
The Outlander Electric packs an 8.9 kWh battery with 47hp and 72Nm of torque—enough to tow up to 830kg.
You'll get up to 80km per charge (if conditions are right), and a Level 2 charger gets you from 20% to 80% in about 50 minutes.
The standard model starts at $12,999 ($14,299 for the Max), with extras like selectable drive modes, a color display, low-noise tires, and barely any maintenance needed except for transmission oil changes.