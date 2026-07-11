Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition launched in India at ₹12L
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched the new Sierra Jubilee Edition, a special variant of its popular midsize SUV. The new model comes with three specially curated accessory packs for select trims: Smart+, Pure, and Adventure. The special edition is targeted at customers who want more styling and convenience accessories without any mechanical or feature changes to the SUV.
First pack
Smart+ is the entry-level trim
The Smart+ Jubilee Edition starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear parking camera, roof rails, leatherette seats, and a four-speaker audio system. This variant is the entry-level trim of the Sierra lineup.
Second pack
The Pure variant adds front and rear dash cams
The Pure Jubilee Edition, which is one step above the base trim, begins at ₹13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It adds front and rear dash cams, a parcel tray, magnetic sunshades, leatherette seat covers and a leatherette steering wheel cover. The exterior cladding package is also included in this variant for added protection and style.
Third pack
Adventure trim comes with ROQ accessory kit
The Adventure Jubilee Edition starts at ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with the Sierra ROQ accessory kit, front and rear skid plates, a hood scoop, window line and wheel arch cladding, body decals as well as front and rear dash cams. This variant is aimed at customers looking for an even more rugged and stylish version of the Sierra SUV.
Market analysis
Tata has dispatched over 43,000 units of the Sierra SUV
Since its launch in December 2025, Tata Motors has dispatched 43,711 units of the Sierra. The SUV has been performing well in a highly competitive segment. However, it still trails behind segment leaders such as Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The introduction of the Jubilee Edition is seen as an attempt by Tata to keep customers interested amid growing competition in this space.