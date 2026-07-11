Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition launched in India at ₹12L

Market analysis

Tata has dispatched over 43,000 units of the Sierra SUV

Since its launch in December 2025, Tata Motors has dispatched 43,711 units of the Sierra. The SUV has been performing well in a highly competitive segment. However, it still trails behind segment leaders such as Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The introduction of the Jubilee Edition is seen as an attempt by Tata to keep customers interested amid growing competition in this space.