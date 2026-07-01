Tata Motors June sales jump 69% EVs more than doubled

Tata Motors June EVs 14,800 worldwide

EV sales reached 14,800 units worldwide this June (up from just over 5,200 last year), and Tata's international business also saw a surge.

Over the April-June quarter, total sales climbed 46%.

CEO Shailesh Chandra credits strong demand and new launches for the momentum and says Tata is ready to keep this growth rolling thanks to a solid order book and steady retail buzz.