Tata Motors June sales jump 69% EVs more than doubled
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Tata Motors just posted a huge 69% jump in sales for June 2026, hitting 63,083 units.
The big winner? Their electric vehicles: EV sales more than doubled compared to last year, showing how quickly people are switching to greener rides.
Tata Motors June EVs 14,800 worldwide
EV sales reached 14,800 units worldwide this June (up from just over 5,200 last year), and Tata's international business also saw a surge.
Over the April-June quarter, total sales climbed 46%.
CEO Shailesh Chandra credits strong demand and new launches for the momentum and says Tata is ready to keep this growth rolling thanks to a solid order book and steady retail buzz.