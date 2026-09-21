Tata Motors launches Sierra Dark edition priced at ₹13.99L-₹20.59L

The Sierra Dark rolls on 19-inch Jet Piano Black alloys and features cool touches like Satin Midnight Black accents outside, plus Granite Black art leather with purple highlights inside.

Depending on the variant, you get everything from a touchscreen infotainment system to premium extras like a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

Performance-wise, it keeps things reliable with 1.5-litre Revotron petrol, 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel, and 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engines (6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the petrol, 6-speed automatic for the diesel, and 6-speed automatic for the turbo-petrol) so you can pick what suits your drive best.