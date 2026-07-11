Tata Motors launches Sierra Jubilee Edition for Smart+, Pure, Adventure
Tata Motors just dropped the Sierra Jubilee Edition, adding fresh style and features to its Smart+, Pure, and Adventure trims.
While pricing for the special edition isn't out yet, the regular Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
This release brings in ROQ accessories and some extras you usually don't get on these variants.
Sierra Smart+ and Pure get upgrades
The Smart+ Jubilee gets a stylish grille, roof rails, semi-leatherette seats with Jubilee branding, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Pure trim adds more cladding, magnetic sunshades, dash cameras, front and back, handy for road trips, and a few comfort tweaks.
Sierra Adventure gets ROQ kit, dashcams
If you're after something premium, the Adventure Jubilee Edition packs in the full ROQ styling kit plus dash cams at both ends for extra safety and style points.
Overall, the lineup covers three trims with plenty of options for anyone eyeing an SUV upgrade this year.