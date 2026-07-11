Tata Motors launches Sierra Jubilee Edition for Smart+, Pure, Adventure Auto Jul 11, 2026

Tata Motors just dropped the Sierra Jubilee Edition, adding fresh style and features to its Smart+, Pure, and Adventure trims.

While pricing for the special edition isn't out yet, the regular Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

This release brings in ROQ accessories and some extras you usually don't get on these variants.