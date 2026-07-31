Tata Motors leads ICCT 2025 EV efficiency at 106 Wh/km
Tata Motors just outperformed Tesla and BYD to take the top spot in the ICCT's 2025 global energy efficiency rankings for electric cars.
With an average energy use of just 106 Wh/km, Tata leads a field of 22 automakers worldwide.
Mahindra, another Indian brand, grabbed second place with 113 Wh/km, pretty impressive for India's growing EV scene.
Sierra.ev 413-mile, BE 6 424-mile ranges
Tata's Sierra.ev can go up to 665km on a charge, while Mahindra's BE 6 stretches that to 682km, both with battery options built for everyday city driving.
These compact Indian EVs beat out bigger, flashier models like Tesla when it comes to squeezing more from every watt.
ICCT compared makers using Wh/km metric
The ICCT used standardized test data from carmakers and compared everyone using watt-hours per kilometer numbers.
It's worth noting that while Indian EVs are making waves globally, they still make up less than 5% of new car sales in India (compared to about 25% worldwide).