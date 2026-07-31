Tata Motors leads ICCT 2025 EV efficiency at 106 Wh/km

Tata Motors just outperformed Tesla and BYD to take the top spot in the ICCT's 2025 global energy efficiency rankings for electric cars.

With an average energy use of just 106 Wh/km, Tata leads a field of 22 automakers worldwide.

Mahindra, another Indian brand, grabbed second place with 113 Wh/km, pretty impressive for India's growing EV scene.